EFFINGHAM — Members of the Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education approved a tentative budget for fiscal year 2023 last week.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Fox presented the tentative budget to board members last Monday.
“We are always conservative with our revenue and liberal with our expenses in our beginning-of-the-year budgets,” Fox said. “We always plan like we are going to spend everything, end up in the hole in our funds and every year we don’t do that, and end up in a better spot than where we start.”
He said the tentative Education Fund end-of-the-year balance shows a deficit of $428,149; added into the figure is staff salary increases for support and certified personnel, technology upgrades, textbook purchases, salaries for new employees, ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds revenue and expenses.
The tentative budget Operations and Maintenance Fund shows a 2023 year-end balance deficit of $337,237. Fox said to come up with that figure they build into the budget several future expenses that may not be needed including staff salary increases and South Side School renovations.
Unit 40 Board of Education President Robin Klosterman asked if the budget included money for improving the libraries in the district’s schools.
“Actually, we had ESSER funds set aside for library upgrades,” Fox said. “We also increased our library budgets substantially in the four buildings that have libraries currently.”
The Unit 40 board voted unanimously to approve the fiscal year 2023 tentative budget.
Meanwhile, board members decided to accept a proposal for a lease-to-purchase agreement for nine new school buses at a cost of $134,598 per bus with an estimated annual lease payment of $221,261.18 for five years.
The district purchases a set number of buses every year as buses are replaced every five years.
“At five years, it is the last year we get depreciation through the state. Once they get off of our depreciation schedule, we will either sell or trade them. That’s so our fleets stay top of the line,” said Fox.
He said the nine 71-passenger buses are equipped with four high-definition cameras. Three cameras inside the bus along with one high-definition stop arm camera. Fox added that each bus would be air conditioned.
“With these nine (buses), we will be close to having our entire fleet fully air conditioned, which makes a big difference for our kids.” said Fox.
He said the district has time to decide if they want to sell the nine buses they would be replacing or trade them for the new buses. Fox said the new buses would arrive approximately 380 days after they are ordered as opposed to 280 days for delivery last year.
“If the order goes out now, that means we won’t have them until late September or October of next year. So selling our buses outright is almost impossible right now because schools are going to want them in August. If we don’t get our new buses in October, we can’t afford to be without nine buses,” said Fox.
He said considering the extended timeline the next group of buses should be ordered in March or April of next year so they are delivered in the summer of 2024 rather than after school starts.
In other recent action, the board:
• Approved a proposal from Education Leadership Solutions to provide strategic planning and goal-setting services for the district.
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with Effingham Public Library.
• Approved the purchase of a used maintenance truck not to exceed $60,000.
• Approved a duct work project proposal from KCH Mechanical in the amount of $14,130 for the Effingham High School welding shop.
• Accepted the sole bid from South Central FS for a fuel contract for fiscal year 2023 at .04 over the rack rate for both gas and diesel fuel.
• Granted a FMLA leave of absence for Joanne Kassel.
• Approved the hires of Jim Whittier as English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher, Jaycie Belcher as a paraprofessional, Kylie West as cafeteria monitor, Jeremy Rinkel as Effingham Junior High School computer teacher, Approved the hire of Donna Gadd and Glynnis Leftwich as cafeteria monitor at South Side School, Stephanie Ruholl as paraprofessional, Lana Adams as midday bus aide, Erin Hardiek as speech language pathologist, Rachel Lanham as long-term substitute for 2022-23, Heather Britton and Jacqueline Jones as three-hour food service personnel.
• Approved the resignations of Shelby Mooney as paraprofessional at East Side Preschool, Kelsey Hutmacher as special education teacher at Effingham High School, Lauren Pals as special education teacher at Central, Sarah Ueleke as paraprofessional at South Side School, Samantha Bloemer as paraprofessional at South Side School, Vickie Darling and Brenda Myers as food service personnel.
• Approved the appointments of Shayna Phillips as Junior High Assistant Cross Country Coach; Robert Brickner, Cheyenne Brickner, Garrison Reed, Erin Browne, Marc Moss, Brandon McDaniels and Justin Wheeler as volunteers for the Effingham High School Band.
• Approved the transfer of Lorrie Siler to four-hour food service personnel at Effingham Junior High School.
