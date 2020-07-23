EFFINGHAM — Face coverings will be required in Unit 40 schools for the upcoming school year.
The Unit 40 school board approved a face covering policy this week during a special meeting. District Superintendent Mark Doan said the policy was formulated by district attorneys but was subject to the board's amending and approval.
Doan said one part of the policy he sought feedback from the board on was what happens if a student violates the mask policy.
"One of the issues that has been discussed at least at the administrative level are actual consequences on violating the policy, and when we say consequences, we're talking about ... a medical issue and not a discipline issue," Doan said. "However, it becomes an issue of insubordination if they're refusing and somebody comes to school and says 'I'm not going to wear that.'"
Doan said administrators had discussed that a violation at the junior high and high school levels would result in the administration meeting with the student and the parent to reiterate that face coverings are required. He said further refusal to wear a mask could possibly result in the student being moved to remote learning.
Doan noted that the lower grade levels would need more flexibility on any sort of violation of the policy.
Board member Jane Willenborg questioned why the face mask requirement has to be a policy because the wearing of face coverings could eventually go away as the school year goes along.
Doan said a policy makes it easier for administrators to implement the state face mask requirement and do so consistently. He added that the policy allows the board to change its context and requirements to comply with state mandates or the easing of such mandates.
Board member Robin Klosterman expressed concerns over some of the wording in the policy, particularly, the consequences section. She said that utilizing the words "disciplinary actions" goes against previous conversations about non-mask wearing being a public health issue and not a disciplinary issue.
Board member Jill Wendling also noted that using the word "consequences" could allude to discipline as well. Doan said those phrases could be changed or removed from the policy.
Board member Brad Waldhoff suggested adding language that indicates that if a student does not want to wear a mask in school unless for medical or disability reasons, they will have to learn remotely.
"I think we somehow need to articulate that," Waldhoff said. "We need to articulate that in here versus disciplinary action."
Waldhoff also said language in a section for reasonable accommodations to not wear a mask is vague. The section listed "other bona fide reasons" for not being able to wear a face mask in addition to medical- or disability-related conditions; Waldhoff said the bona fide reasons phrase is too broad and unclear.
Waldhoff called for the bona fide reasons statement to be taken out of the policy.
The reasonable accommodations section of the policy, after removing the phrase, would allow individuals with medical or disability-related conditions to use an alternative option such as a face shield during the school day. For students with disabilities, the policy allows the student's education team to determine whether or not the student qualifies for a reasonable accommodation.
The policy also says that the district may require a physician's note or other relative documents or certifications with respect to the condition or circumstance.
Also in that section, the policy stated that Doan or a designee, such as school administration, would have discretion to determine whether an employee, visitor or third-party individual qualifies for a reasonable accommodation. Board members wanted students to be added to that list.
The policy identifies four instances when face coverings can be removed during the school day. These include when individuals are eating or drinking in designated locations; during band activities; when individuals are outside and socially distant; and when individuals are having trouble breathing in an emergency situation.
Board member Jane Willenborg was the only member to vote "no" on the policy. Board member Steve Bone was not present at the meeting.
Meanwhile, the board again discussed its return to in-person learning plan. The board is expected to vote on the plan at its regular meeting on Monday.
Doan suggested shorter school days to accommodate the time teachers may need to interact with and teach remote learners. He proposed an 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. day for pre-K through eighth grade and 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for the high school.
The shortened high school day could allow students to decide whether or not to stay in the building for lunch. The shorter days would also help teachers across the district retain their prep hours.
Board President Angie Byers asked each school administrator present at the meeting to run through what they think a typical day at their schools would look like for students. Those days included things like multiple lunch periods at the Early Learning Center, a focus on core courses at Central School, multiple uses for classrooms and other areas at South Side and the junior high, shorter passing periods at the high school and more.
Byers said hearing a break down of a predicted school day would help the board formulate and vote on an in-person education plan come Monday.
Doan also presented the board with learning option data that was collected as of Wednesday, July 22 at 3 p.m. Doan said he received 1,348 responses, which accounts for 50 percent of the students in the district.
Of those responses, Doan said 1,184 selected in-person learning while 164 chose remote learning. That breaks down to approximately 88 percent of responders choosing to learn in person and roughly 12 percent that will learn remotely.
The district recently extended the deadline to choose between in-person and remote learning to Thursday, July 30.
The board next meets at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 27.
The board also approved the following personnel matters:
• Hired Courtney Mathews as a paraprofessional.
• Approved a leave of absence for Lynsie Hoffman.
• Approved the transfer of Julie Flack to technology inegrationist.
• Accepted the resignations of Megan Lohman as a paraprofessional and Vicki Luppino and Ruby Shupe as lunch room monitors at the Early Learning Center.
• Accepted the retirement of Wayne Stumeier as a bus driver and Irene Stumeier as a cashier and secretary.
