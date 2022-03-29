EFFINGHAM — Effingham Unit 40 School Board approved a bid for renovations at South Side School this week, but the project will be delayed for a year due to shipping and supply chain issues.
The board approved a $2.56 million bid from Grunloh Construction for the project, which will entail repairs to ceilings on the east end of the building, in addition to duct work, new heating/ventilation/air conditioning systems, replacing windows and floors and repairs to the roof on the building’s west end.
However, Superintendent Mark Doan said discussions with Grunloh revealed that the entire project wouldn’t be completed this summer, as lead times for HVAC systems, doors and windows had become significantly longer, with over 25 weeks for delivery being seen for some items.
“There’s no way we’re going to get that done entirely this summer,” Doan said. “We discussed options — this can be done this summer and into next summer at the same cost. We would have to order the larger items now in order to get them for next year.”
Work is likely to begin this summer on the project, but the scope of what can be completed will be limited, with most of the work taking place on the east end of the building. The majority of the project will have to wait until the summer of 2023 for work to begin, even if the products are to be ordered more than a year in advance.
“It wouldn’t impact the calendar — we wouldn’t have to go a week late trying to get everything done,” Doan said. “We’d have two summers to get it done. It would actually help the district on cash flow and we can make sure that we have everything so that it’s less hurried and rushed.”
Discussion among the board centered around potential additions to the project that would need to be approved later, on top of the primary infrastructure work within the building. Among those additions would be new roller shades for the new windows and replacement of the frames for all exterior doors at the school. Doan noted that lead time for the shades was even longer than those for the HVAC systems, meaning they would be an additional cost on top of the construction bidding.
“We could address those as we go forward,” Doan said. “We could do that if we want to. It may be something that we look at in September and we can go back and see what they are. It’s just that (it) was the cost at that time.”
Doan said the price for the new door frames was higher than what was anticipated, but he left it up to the board to determine if they should purchase them in the future. In addition, lead times for the frames are at 30 weeks, similar to that of the other items approved Monday.
“They will need to be replaced,” Doan said. “It’s just a matter of if you do it now or (later).”
Members of the board were leaning toward a resolution to the issue sooner rather than later, with Brad Waldhoff noting that the unpredictability of inflation makes it difficult to figure out what prices will be later in the year for items like door frames.
“I mean, material prices probably aren’t going down any time soon,” Waldhoff said.
Doan said the board would continue its discussion at the April 25 meeting, with discussions continuing with Grunloh and the architect as to what alternatives will be added to the current base.
“We wouldn’t be getting these until next year, so there might be some leeway here,” Doan said.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved changes to registration fees that include new fees for technology use. For elementary students, a fee of $30 will be added to the primary list of fees, while junior high and high school students will see a fee of $60. The new fees will be added in lieu of health services, student ID card and messenger fees for all grades and a $2 lyceum fee.
• Approved the 2022-23 calendar, with the first day of school scheduled for Aug. 17. The earliest the school year could end would be May 17, with graduation tentatively scheduled for May 21, 2023.
• Approved changes to the junior high and high school handbooks. At the high school level, greater specification was provided for discipline of students who arrive at school late and leave early. Students are allowed one late arrival per quarter before being disciplined, while those who leave early must stay late two hours on another day for a first offense, three hours for a second offense and a full day of alternative education for a third offense and two full days for a fourth offense. The high school will also allow students who had been previously suspended for drug or alcohol offenses to participate in graduation and extracurricular activities once the suspension is completed. At the junior high, honor roll specifications were tightened to restrict it to students who receive either an A or B average, and the dress code was clarified to prevent students from wearing clothing with holes that expose skin above the knee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.