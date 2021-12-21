EFFINGHAM — Effingham Unit 40 School Board approved a $1.4 million plan to install turf at Klosterman Field at Effingham High School, putting the district in line to have a significant facilities upgrade for both athletics and academics.
The board unanimously approved the project on Monday after more than 40 days of fundraising through a public-private partnership spearheaded by EHS’ Sportsbackers.
Chris Koester, a local attorney and member of Sportsbackers, said his group exceeded the 50% of the total amount — $735,698 — the board wanted the Sportsbackers to pay for the project.
“Thanks to the incredible hard work and energy of my colleagues on the Sportsbackers board, the incredible generosity of the Effingham business community and thanks to a handful of folks who are unbelievably charitable, philanthropic and always civic-minded, it is my distinct pleasure to advise the board tonight that we have actually exceeded the 50% goal, even using the new numbers,” Koester said. “We eventually received commitments of more than $736,000 for this district turf project, including the video board and the add-ons.”
Despite concerns about the quick turnaround from proposal to eventual vote, Koester believes the enthusiasm for the project helped smooth over any reluctance.
“The fact that we were able to do this in such a short period of time speaks volumes to the enthusiasm that everyone’s had for this project,” Koester said. “I had no idea that this would happen this quickly. It really is exciting and if the board adopts this plan, I think it paves the way for future public-private partnerships for academic programs (and) equipment. The business community realizes that a good school district attracts good people, great businesses and is good for all of us.”
The new field will be a woven surface built for a long period of use, with fields of this nature lasting up to 15 years in some cases. Underneath the turf will be a shock pad similar to those used by top college and NFL teams. The district is enlisting the services of Byrne and Jones Construction — a top turf manufacturer from St. Louis — to help with the installation of the field.
In addition, the district will also upgrade the scoreboard, sound system and track and field timing system at the stadium, with both projects being handled by Nevco, a manufacturer of stadium scoreboards with a facility in Greenville.
Concerns about cost were prevalent among members of the board early on; however, those were smoothed over as time passed. Board President Robin Klosterman, whose family’s name is on the field, said she didn’t know if the district should use $1.4 million on a new field, preferring for continued investments in academics. However, she said that ongoing improvements to the school environment led her to endorse the new plan for turf.
“I was very open when we started this process that I thought it was a crazy idea to spend that much money on artificial turf when there were so many other needs that I could imagine in this district,” Klosterman said. “Now, I’ve moved along to the other (side) of the road.”
Board member Desha Wear, herself a Unit 40 alumnus, still had concerns that not enough alumni had been contacted for their potential financial involvement in the project. She said the plan to continue raising funds even after the vote might dampen the enthusiasm for those still seeking to donate, with the project having already been paid for and any contracts signed.
“How do you continue to ask people for money once that is done?” Wear said. “I have a feeling that there are a lot of people who are proud, successful alumni who may not be a part of the Sportsbackers that would be willing to donate significant amounts of money. How would we go about having a fundraising effort when this portion is done?”
Superintendent Mark Doan responded by saying the quick turnaround was done in large part due to the need to sign the contract by the end of the year, so that they could get their order in and get the field installed in time for the 2022-23 school year. He did say the board could tap into the alumni base for future projects, whether they involve a field or other kinds of academic assistance.
“The idea of a spring fund drive is something that has been discussed,” Doan said. “We need to, as a school district, tap into that alumni base whether they’re here or somewhere else. What I keep coming back to are the future projects that may come out of this — not just this, but other projects that the district has that may be somebody else’s interest.”
Doan believes the new turf field will build momentum for other projects that will come up in the district in the future, saying that moving forward with the project will create excitement for donors to put their money down for other initiatives yet to come.
“How do you do it? You move forward and you do it,” Doan said. “Some people are going to participate (and) some people will say, ‘I want to donate, but I want to donate to this.’ Those are the types of things that you work towards.”
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a proposal to reinstate EHS’ Family and Consumer Sciences program in an effort to diversify the district’s options for electives. As part of the reinstatement of the program, the school will also offer credentialing for students to become day care or child care workers through the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource and Referral Agencies’ Gateways to Opportunity program. The program will be available for students in the 2022-23 school year.
• Approved a proposal to install a district-wide librarian to oversee the many library clerks at the district’s schools. The role would be more of an instructional role rather than a supervisor role and would focus on continued upgrades to the district’s libraries. Like the FCS program, the role would come into effect in time for the 2022-23 school year.
• Discussed the FY21 audit with Doug Ess, a certified public accountant with Glass and Shuffett based out of Centralia. In total, the district is in strong financial shape, with the district receiving $30.2 million, thanks to federal funding that helped to increase receipts by $1 million more than what they were for FY20.
