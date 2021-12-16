DIETERICH — The Dieterich Unit 30 school board approved its 2021 tax levy Wednesday, paving the way for another drop in the levy rate.
The Board of Education approved a levy worth $1,820,569, with the rate set at 3.65%, a decrease from the 2020 rate, which was 3.69%. All final figures will be set by the Effingham County Supervisor of Assessments in the spring.
Superintendent Cary Jackson credited the continued increase in the equalized assessed value of tax property within the district for allowing the district to set rates lower than they had been the previous year.
“As the EAV increases, the tax rate decreases,” Jackson said. “There’s more people sharing in the pot.”
Jackson credits the continued growth of Dieterich for leading to the increase in EAV. Dieterich’s population is now 890, according to the 2020 United States Census, up from 617 a decade ago. In turn, that leads to more money coming into the district’s coffers through tax revenue, which allows for the district to keep rates low.
This is a far cry from where the district was a decade ago, when it relied on state revenue to function. With more property tax revenue, Jackson feels the district can be more self-reliant and can maintain staffing levels.
“During the proration days, we had to make some tough decisions as far as cutting staff, cutting back on bus routes and a lot of things,” Jackson said. “The growth in the community is really helping us get away from state funding. The more local property tax revenue we can generate, the less state funding we get, which is a good thing.”
Unit 30’s EAV growth is happening even though the district doesn’t receive any tax revenue from the village’s three Tax Increment Finance districts, at least until those TIFs eventually expire.
“Those TIF districts don’t figure in our EAV until the TIF runs out,” Jackson said. “We’re seeing growth outside those TIF districts as well, to the tune of 4-7% a year. That’s why we have to set our estimate at 9-10% to make sure we capture the money that’s due to the district.”
The era of low rates is likely to continue, barring some unforeseen event that puts Dieterich’s growth in peril. Jackson feels that momentum is continuing to keep Dieterich among the fastest-growing communities and school districts in the state.
“I would foresee a decrease in the tax rate from now into the foreseeable future,” Jackson said. “We do have a lot of momentum as far as growth.”
