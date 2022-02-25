Dieterich Unit 30 is preparing an expansion and upgrade of its facilities over the next several years, providing a long-overdue makeover to a facility strained by rapid population growth.
The district plans to refurbish entryways at both the elementary and junior-senior high schools this summer, with additional plans for expansion and upgrades to classrooms across the complex to potentially begin in 2023. The school board took a big step in getting the projects funded Tuesday with the approval of $5.5 million in public bonds for the projects by the Board of Education.
Superintendent Cary Jackson said that the projects are a big need for the district, adding that it had been since the mid-1990s that the combined complex had seen any sort of serious
