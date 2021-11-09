DIETERICH — Dieterich Unit 30 School Board voted to approve its tentative tax levy Monday, with a Dec. 13 meeting slated to discuss and potentially approve the levy.
Superintendent Cary Jackson said the levy would increase the estimated annual value of the district by 12.5%, with the levy sitting at 10.36%. Because the increase in the rate is higher than 6%, the board will hold a “truth in taxation” hearing on Dec. 13 at 6:15 p.m., prior to the board’s meeting for December.
Jackson clarified that people’s taxes will not be increased by that amount, noting the levy request is similar to those that occurred in the past.
“This is all calculated on a formula,” Jackson said. “We only get what we’re entitled to get.”
In a similar fashion to other districts, Jackson said the district’s numbers are set in such a manner that they can capture tax dollars in a way that will allow them to continue to grow the district.
“If we don’t set that number high enough, the district loses out on tax money,” Jackson said. “The higher the EAV (Equalized Assessed Valuation), the better it is for us property tax owners because there’s a bigger piece of the pie, a bigger pie that everyone shares in. There’s more EAV out there to fund the school. The higher your EAV gets, the lower your tax rate goes.”
In other board news:
• Dieterich’s Sportsbackers presented a proposal to install new nets in between diamonds, along with concrete, to provide people with shade on hot summer days. Donnie Dill, one of the leaders of the group, said the improvements were a response to other schools in the area aiming to upgrade their fields to keep up with demand. The new netting will provide for greater safety for spectators, particularly on days when multiple games are being played at once. The board was concerned with potential drainage issues with the new construction. Dill shared the concern, noting that Americans with Disabilities Act compliance is another issue that will need to be addressed before the project would begin.
• The board also renewed the district’s membership in the Association of Illinois Rural and Small Schools. The group assists districts like Unit 30 with distribution of grant money — in particular the REAP (Rural Education Achievement Program) grants, which provide $35,000 to the district.
• The board approved a resolution that would allow the district to enter into an agreement with the Teachers Retirement System to opt the district into its Supplemental Savings Plan. The district will offer the new deferred compensation plan alongside others that they currently offer to employees of the district, thanks to a mandate through state law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.