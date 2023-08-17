ALTAMONT — It should soon be easier than ever for Altamont residents, Unit 10 alumni and neighboring communities to watch the district’s athletic events following the school board’s recent approval of a three-year agreement with Hudl for livestreaming services.
During the Unit 10 board’s regular meeting Monday, Athletic Director Katie Lurkins presented information regarding potential livestreaming services.
Lurkins said the total cost for the technology and ability to livestream through Hudl is $8,000 per year, but she explained that the district will only be paying $1,850 per year because the remaining cost will be covered by the district’s athletic boosters.
“Normally, what they’re giving us, it would cost a total of $13,000,” Lurkins said.
For this annual cost, the district will receive two stationary cameras. One will be installed in the Altamont High School gymnasium while the other will be placed at the district’s soccer field.
“It’s better than an iPad,” Board Secretary Chris Guse said regarding the quality of the Hudl cameras.
Lurkins also said the Hudl app will be used to livestream baseball and softball games, but noted that track and field events will not be included because Hudl doesn’t yet have the technology to do so.
“We cannot do baseball, softball simultaneously, so we would have to make sure that we’re alternating the streaming of games,” she said.
Per the agreement with Hudl, the district will be responsible for uploading advertisements to livestreams which, as Altamont High School Principal Peggy Bueker said, will help bring in some revenue for the district, which could help offset the annual cost of the service.
“The $1,850 could be a wash if we sell ads,” Lurkins said to Bueker.
Lurkins explained why she decided to ultimately recommend Hudl as the district’s livestreaming service provider rather than the NFHS Network.
“My recommendation is going to be Hudl based off of the ability to create the revenue, the quality cameras, the ability to stream more sports,” Lurkins said. “For complete transparency, NFHS, the cameras are free, but they can only do indoor sports. And the level of cameras is not near as good as what the Hudl cameras are.”
Additionally, Lurkins said a number of larger schools in the area with football teams use Hudl and hopes the new livestreaming setup creates more opportunities for the district’s athletes.
“Kids can go on and make highlight reels, and they can publish them,” Lurkins said. “And that’s where a lot of colleges do their recruiting. It’s a lot more exposure for our student athletes that want to go on also.”
According to Lurkins, it will cost viewers $8 to watch a game, and the district will receive $4.80 of each payment.
Viewers can also purchase a monthly pass to games on Hudl for $25, with $15 going to the district, or they can purchase an annual pass for $75, $45 of which will go to the district.
The district plans on posting links to the district’s games on its Facebook page, where viewers will be able to subscribe to Hudl.
According to Lurkins, the intended audience for the livestreaming service are Unit 10 graduates who have moved away from the area and opposing fans.
“I think our immediate reaction is it’s going to stop people from coming, but really the target audience for streaming isn’t the local community,” she said.
Meanwhile, Altamont Unit 10 Board President Dale Laue said the option could prove convenient for any fans or family members of district athletes who are “always having a hard time with the stairs,” which can make it difficult or even impossible for them to watch games in person.
“And we are already using quite a few of their services,” Laue said regarding Hudl.
Prior to the board’s regular meeting Monday, members conducted a walk-thru of the district’s facilities to check out some of the projects that have been completed this summer.
The facilities tour included a stop at the district’s track, where work to resurface the it is now complete, according to Altamont Unit 10 Maintenance Director Alan Whitt.
Also during the meeting, Altamont Unit 10 Superintendent Casey Adam announced the district received over $133,000 more in evidence-based funding than it did last year.
“So that was good news,” Adam said.
In other matters, the board:
• Awarded The Equity a fuel bid for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved and amended the contract for Altamont Grade School Principal Doug Hill for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved the district’s annual joint agreement with OKAW for the 2024-25 school year.
• Accepted the resignations of district nurse Amanda Dust, paraprofessional Vicki Grobengieser, teacher Frankie Jenkins, freshmen/sophomore boys basketball coach Dre Hill and Altamont Junior High School Scholar Bowl coach Amy Ruckman.
• Approved the employment of bus driver Cortney Hanna, paraprofessional Devin Gragert, teacher Monica Harshman, Altamont Junior High School Scholar Bowl coach Eric Heiden, and special education teachers John Frinfrock, Shelli Cotton and Rosemary Parsons.
• Approved Rob Zumbahlen as a volunteer Altamont Junior High School baseball coach and Altamont High School golf coach.
