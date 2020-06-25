ALTAMONT — The Altamont Unit 10 Board of Education on Saturday resolved to support the Illinois Association of School Boards to advocate to the Illinois State Board of Education for expanding the issuance of provisional licenses for teachers.
“The resolution supports expanding provisional teaching certificates,” Superintendent Steve Mayerhofer said. “At this time, provisional certificates are only offered for industrial arts.”
Mayerhofer said the decision to expand provisional teaching certificates is at the discretion of the Illinois State Board of Education.
“In this time of a teacher shortage in all schools, it’s critical that ISBE allow for many different pathways to teaching,” Mayerhofer said.
The six-minute special board meeting was held Saturday because resolutions from member districts had to be submitted to the IASB this week.
