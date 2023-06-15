ALTAMONT — Relief could soon be on the way for Altamont Unit 10, which is among several understaffed districts in Illinois selected by the state to apply for a pilot program aimed at alleviating teacher shortages.
Unit 10 Superintendent Casey Adam informed board members the district has been selected to apply for a grant through the Illinois State Board of Education.
“There was some talk that the state of Illinois was going to be releasing funds, grant funds, to help address the teacher shortage, and one of the ways they’ve done that is they started this Teacher Vacancy Grant pilot program,” Adam said. “And it’s hoping to be able to provide resources to districts that are looking to attract, hire, support and retain teachers.”
Adam said the district could be awarded as much as about $100,000 in grant funding if approved.
“So we are going to be investigating the potential to apply for this grant,” she said. “And it’s supposed to be pretty flexible in the way the grant is written. It’s a very exciting opportunity and we will be able to take good advantage of those types of funds.”
Adam plans to attend a webinar to learn more about the grant on June 27.
Meanwhile, the board heard from Altamont High School Guidance Counselor Robin Elam, who discussed some of the courses the district will be offering students for the 2023-24 school year.
She said several business classes will be offered to students, including an accounting course, service learning course and diversified occupation course.
“We also have keyboarding first semester and then computer content second semester offered within the business department,” Elam said.
Elam said students enrolled in the diversified occupation course will explore potential careers and professions and actually get jobs of their own to gain some first-hand experience.
“And they do get paid for that, but that’s between them and the employer that they have selected on that job,” she said.
Similarly, students in the service learning course will get hands-on experience volunteering at different positions within the district’s various departments.
According to Elam, positions students are planning on volunteering for in the coming school year include library aide, grade school aide and office aide.
Aside from the business courses, the district will also be offering a photo journalism course for the 2023-24 school year, and Elam said 26 students have already signed up for it.
“That’s kind of gone back and forth between a class and a club,” she said.
Additionally, she said the district won’t be offering AP Bio as a course this year but will bring it back for the 2024-25 school year.
In other matters, the board:
- Approved the district’s amended 2022-23 budget. Board members Dane Milleville and Robert Roedl were absent from both the budget hearing and the regular meeting that followed.
- Approved several committee appointments. Board President Dale Laue will continue to serve as the board’s EIASE representative and the Delegate Assembly representative for the Illinois Association of School Boards. Board member Chris Guse will serve as the Altamont Education Foundation representative, and member Martin Reyes will serve on the Unit 10 Curriculum Committee.
- Approved the employment of Martha Puckett as a health and physical education teacher.
- Approved the employment of Michelle Wagner and Gina Popp as Altamont Grade School student counselors.
- Accepted the resignation of Giles Gieseking as a crossing guard.
- Accepted the resignation of Robin Elam as a National Honor Society sponsor.
- Accepted the resignation of Eric Heiden as an Altamont High School boys track coach.
- Accepted the resignation of Bethany Nelson as an Altamont Junior High School girls track coach.
- Approved the movement of interest earned on bond levies to capital projects fund.
- Approved the renewal of commercial insurance through the district’s current carriers.
