The Altamont Unit 10 school board voted 6-0 this week to approve an amendment to the Altamont Education Support Professionals Association union contract to increase pay for select personnel.
The AESPA contract covers the district’s paraprofessionals, custodians, secretaries and bus drivers, according to Superintendent Casey Adam.
Board members decided after closed session to amend the AESPA contract by raising the compensation for secretaries to $16 an hour, paralegals $16 per hour, custodians $15.50 per hour, and raising bus driver pay to $27.50 per hour. The increases in pay were made to offer more compensation to be more regionally competitive rates across the salary schedule.
Adam said that OPAA!, the food service provider, reported in the month of December serving 2,270 breakfasts, 6,115 lunches and 130 staff meals.
Adam noted that January is Board of Education Recognition Month.
She read the following to the board: “January is School Board appreciation month – our school board members spend countless hours of unpaid time working to provide the best possible education for our students. They also serve as the board of directors for one of our community’s largest employers. Celebrating School Board Recognition Month is one way to say thanks for all you do. School board members represent their fellow citizens’ views and priorities in the complex enterprise of maintaining and running the community’s public school system. Too often the efforts of school board members go unrecognized. Even though we are making a special effort during January to show appreciation for our school board members, we recognize their contributions reflect a year-round effort on their part. They are dedicated individuals who are committed to improving student achievement and to fighting for the best for all of our students.
“For this reason and many more. I would like to personally thank them for their service to the Altamont Community.”
Adam gave a monthly report on how Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds are being spent.
“This month’s new spending from ESSER Two funds went towards new radios for the High School and Altamont Grade School, along with the downpayment on the 500 chromebooks we are buying for next school year,” she said.
An engagement letter was signed between Unit 10 and the Kriha Boucek law firm for regular legal services for the district and board of education.
Adam explained the school district does not keep an attorney on retainer and does not sign contracts with one law firm. She said this gives the school district the flexibility to consult with the appropriate counsel who specializes in a law practice based on the legal problem at hand. Adam said an engagement letter is required and standard practice before conducting business between a law firm and the district.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved overnight travel for the FFA Ground Zero Conference on Friday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 6.
• Approved a softball tournament trip for the Girls Softball team to Georgetown, Kentucky Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.
• Accepted the resignation of Jim Corrona as Freshman/Sophomore basketball coach for personal reasons.
• Hired Logan Hill as Freshman/Sophomore basketball coach position to finish the season.
• The board hired Jeremy Ruffner as a substitute bus driver.
• Hired August Koester to teach Chemistry for the 2022-23 academic school year.
• Hired Susan Harris and Bethany Thies as a paraprofessionals.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 14.
