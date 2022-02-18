The Altamont Unit 10 school board voted 5-0 to approve a capital improvement project for the junior high wing of the Altamont Grade School.
The project is part of a 2019-2023 strategic plan to provide upgrades to Unit 10 facilities.
Contractor for the estimated $815,000 project is GRP/Wegman of Bethalto that would upgrade the current HVAC system serving the junior high. Representatives from GRP/Wegman, Bob Fogarty, vice president of performance contracting and Engineer Bryan Walker were in attendance at the meeting to answer any questions board of education members had about the project before their approval vote.
Fogarty and Walker went over their quote for project. Forgarty said as part of the project they will be installing duct work and a system to provide fresh air into the wing of the building.
“Right now I would say any outside air coming into this area is next to nothing,” Fogarty said. “There is not a fan pushing it in.”
The project also includes lowering the hall sealing to accommodate the duct work and new individual classroom HVAC controls. The contractor is also is also expected to install new hall lighting.
He said due to the availability and cost of materials that once the project is approved by the board they will be ordering materials within 24 hours.
“It’s one of those negative things due to COVID we have no control over,” he said.
School Board President Dale Laue asked Fogarty if the quote GRP/Wegman provided was solid estimate for the cost of the project.
“This is what we have right now and would have reassess it (project cost) when you decide to vote on it if you decide not to approve it tonight,” said Fogarty.
After the meeting, Superintendent Casey Adam commented on the HVAC system.
“It’s a routine upgrade of equipment. The units are at the end of their life cycle and this is work that just needed to be done,” Adam said.
“This will add fresh air and energy efficiency,” Laue said.
In another matter, the board approved the second reading of the Policy Reference Education Subscription Service (PRESS) policy updates. The policy is established by the Illinois Association of School Boards.
“The PRESS updates were heavy on the curriculum content,” Adam said.
She walked through a long list of PRESS updates with the board that included at least 30 minutes of unstructured child-directed play for students in K-5, mandated media literacy instruction for grades nine through 12 beginning in the Fall of 2022, requirement of the coverage of Asian-American history including the history of Asian-Americans in Illinois and the Midwest as well as contributions of Asian-Americans advancing civil rights in the nineteenth century forward, contributions made to society by Americans of different faith practices and an addition to the health curriculum about the dangers of opioid abuse.
Adam said students entering the ninth grade during in the 2024-25 school year would be required to complete two years of lab science and beginning in the 2028-29 school year high school students would have to take two years of a foreign language.
“Most of the amendments were due to changes in law,” she said.
She said a recommendation was made to amend the Family Medical Leave (FML) from 12 work weeks in a calendar year to 12 work weeks in a rolling year.
“That would avoid having an employee taking two consecutive 12 week periods in one year,” Adam said.
All PRESS updates and FML amendment were approved by the board with the exception of sex education, which will remain same.
“Parents can opt out if they choose to,” Laue said.
The board made a six-month review of their In-Person Learning Plan. The board formally updated the masking policy to strongly recommended. The superintendent has the ability to make changes in the plan within the 6-month period without full board approval. Last week the policy was changed to strongly recommend school masking pending a Sangamon County school masking court case.
Board members agreed to purchase “Big Ideas Math” for grades seven and eight for the amount of $15,573.60 and “Into Literature” by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for sixth grade English for the amount of $11,090.45. The purchase recommendations came before the board from the curriculum committee.
Two overnight travel requests were approved by the board for a senior class trip to Washington, D.C. and Student Council State Convention to be held in Springfield.
There were three new hires approved by the board Monday night, including Troy Althoff, bus driver, Nina Fletcher, custodian and Tammie Carie paraprofessional. The board also accepted the resignation of Larry Blevins as seventh grade basketball coach.
The board approved two intergovernmental agreements with the Regional Office of Education 3 of Vandalia for the Regional Safe School and Alternative School programs. Board members agreed to authorize Mark Holland to submit used bids for buses being sold by Effingham Unit 40.
The board of education is holding their annual board retreat on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m. Their regular March board meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 14 at 7 p.m.
