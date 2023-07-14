The Altamont Unit 10 Board heard updates on the district’s projects and current maintenance needs during its regular meeting Monday as it continues to prepare for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.
In the absence of Unit 10 Athletic Director Katie Lurkins, Altamont High School Principal Peggy Bueker read her monthly activities report, in which Lurkins mentioned the increasing deterioration of the district’s pole vault pit.
“The pole vault pit is the original one from when the track was put in,” Bueker said.
Also according to Lurkins report, the pit would likely need to be replaced by the spring of the 2024-25 school year.
“As far as the life of them, we got more years out of it than what they say we’re supposed to, but it’s just one more expensive thing with having a track,” Bueker said.
“And it’s been repaired many times,” Altamont Grade School Principal Doug Hill said. “Everything possible has been done on this thing.”
Bueker shared some of the issues with the current pole vault pit with the board and said the estimated cost of replacing it would be around $20,000.
“A lot of the foam in the inside has been broken down,” she said. “There’s holes and rips. There’s mold.”
Additionally, she said several of the clips used on the pit have broken and that the cover for the pit will also likely need replacing as it has been in poor condition for quite some time.
The board took no action on the matter during the meeting.
As he shared his monthly report with the board, Unit 10 Maintenance Director Alan Whitt said the district’s track project, which was scheduled to begin Monday, has been rescheduled for next Monday, July 17, due to mechanical issues with a truck.
The unit 10 board awarded a bid to HSC Pavement Maintenance to seal, patch, stripe and spray the district’s track surface back in April after hearing concerns about its deteriorating condition.
The track resurfacing is expected to take roughly two weeks.
Meanwhile, Whitt said the Altamont Grade School office project is nearly complete.
“I’ve got the last of the doors, cabinets put on today,” Whitt said. “I think we’re waiting on some cover plates and some touch-up paint.”
Additionally, Whitt said the district’s asbestos removal project, which has to be completed every 3 years to ensure the safety of students and staff in its buildings, began Monday around 5 p.m.
“It’s a night shift project for them,” he said.
In other matters, the board approved a one-year contract with the Altamont Education Association.
The approved contract will increase contributions toward the health insurance premiums of Unit 10 teachers and increase contributions to the Teachers’ Retirement System.
The contract also includes an overall average salary increase of roughly 11%.
According to the district, the need for these increases is a result of changes in laws pertaining to the minimum salaries of teachers and recent inflation.
Additionally, the district sited efforts to remain competitive with other districts as well as its desire to attract and retain qualified staff as reasons for the increases.
Also during the meeting, Unit 10 Board President Dale Laue took a moment to remind his fellow board members that they will meet prior to its next regular meeting Monday, August 14, at Altamont Grade School at 5:45 p.m. to conduct a walk-through of both of the district’s buildings, something the district does every year.
“It’s kind of neat seeing everything we’ve done before the kids get in there,” Laue said.
Additionally, Unit 10 Superintendent Casey Adam noted that in-person registration will be available for students Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Altamont Grade School for students who haven’t already registered online.
In other matters, the board:
• Accepted the resignation of Michael Ziegler as an assistant baseball coach at Altamont High School.
• Approved the employment of Gretchen Alwardt as a junior varsity volleyball coach at Altamont High School
• Approved an overnight trip request for the district’s class of 2024 to go on a senior trip to Washington, D.C. in March of 2024.
• Authorized Unit 10 Superintendent Casey Adam to go out for fuel bids.
