ALTAMONT — Members of the Altamont Unit 10 School Board were formally introduced to the district’s new food services director during their regular meeting this week.
Misty Campe, regional director of operations for OPAA! in east-central Illinois, introduced the new Altamont OPAA! director, Hannah Mitchell. Also attending the meeting from OPAA! Food Management was Cindy Galati, another company official. OPAA! Food Management provides food services for Altamont Community High School and Altamont Grade School.
Campe said Mitchell was the previous kitchen manager, and when the former director, Mindy File, moved to another position within the organization they promoted Mitchell to director.
“Just within the first short weeks Hannah’s been a director, she has done some amazing things,” Campe said.
Campe said food services would be changing as COVID recedes, along with associated supply chain issues encountered by OPAA! The company only had limited food services during the height of the pandemic.
“We have decided we are opening the full OPAA! program,” Campe announced to the board. “Now you are getting the full OPAA! contract. We’re really excited.”
That includes placing a full salad station in the high school.
School Board President Dale Laue questioned OPAA! about the supply chain issue.
“It’s not really a supply chain issue as much as a labor pool issue,” Galati said. “What we are finding is for the most part everything is available if we can find someone to ship it, pack it and do all the things they need to get it to us. It’s more of a labor market issue.”
In another matter, the board approved a proposal to pay for the cost of labor for a concrete construction project at the Altamont High School baseball field.
It also authorized seeking bids for two buses, and approved a proposal to renew funding for sports that became self-funded after budget cuts several years ago. The sports to receive funding again include cross-country, baseball, dance, golf and fifth and sixth grade basketball. Altamont Grade School Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Kris Biggs made a request to the board in November of last year to restore funding to sports that were self-funded due to the budget cuts.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved an early graduation request for an unnamed student.
• Accepted the resignation of Kara LaMar as bus and cafeteria aide.
• Approved the employment of Jordan Leihser as head soccer coach for the 2022-23 school year.
• Renewed an annual contract with Glass and Suffett LTD for auditing services not to exceed $13,100.
• Renewed a three-year contract with Bushue HR Inc. for human resources services at an annual cost of $6,540.
• Approved the purchase of a new driver’s education book, Pearson “Drive Right,” for $2,471, with curriculum committee recommendation.
• Approved the textbook purchase of “Physical Science and Chemistry” from publisher McGraw Hill, with curriculum committee recommendation.
• Approved a course name change from Discrete Math to Finite Math, with curriculum committee recommendation.
• Approved a proposal to pay attendance and expenses for Unit 10 Superintendent of Schools Casey Adam and Bookkeeper Susan Janz to attend a grantwriting conference in St. Louis.
• Approved a change of date for the regular Board of Education April meeting from Monday, April 11, to Tuesday, April 19.
• Approved contract renewals for 12-month contracted staff for the 2022-23 school year for Kris Biggs, Peggy Bueker, Kathy Clausius, Ross Cornett, Lori Grimsley, Alan Whitt and Doug Hill.
• Approved a proposal to post a vacancy for the open position of athletic director/assistant high school principal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.