ALTAMONT — Altamont Unit 10 school board is considering changing the district’s dress code to prohibit students from wearing clothing with images of guns on them.
Grade School Principal Doug Hill this week recommended the change to the student handbook after complaints.
“As far as dress, they can’t have firearms or weapons on their clothes, and that became and issue this year,” Hill said. “If we’re going to deal with that issue then it needs to be in the handbook. The issue we had this year, it upset some people with something the kid was wearing on the sweatshirt.”
Newly elected board member Dane Milleville shared his concerns regarding the provision with fellow board members.
“I just want to say I’m not OK with that, and if I’m upset because you have a picture of a dog on your shirt and if it upset me because I got bit by a dog, we’re not changing that,” Milleville said.
Board members also wondered what the policy would mean for students who wear their trap shooting team shirt, or a military shirt that includes images of firearms.
Superintendent Casey Adam said district officials would have discretion about when to enforce the new rule.
“At the end of the day, we’ve also got administrative discretion, so there are going to be things like the trap shirt, like something with the military, that wouldn’t be offensive,” she said.
The board agreed to revisit the proposed dress code change in the future.
Among the proposed provisions approved by the board Monday was a change to the language in the handbook pertaining to homework. It emphasizes the school’s intention to minimize the amount of work students have to do outside of school.
Additionally, some changes were made to the district’s athletic handbook, including one that will base a student athlete’s academic eligibility on their grade percentage instead of letter grade.
All handbook changes, except for the proposed change to the district’s dress code, were approved unanimously by board members.
The board approved several more changes to the district’s handbooks after hearing from the district’s principals, athletic director and superintendent.
Altamont High School Principal Peggy Bueker proposed updates to the student handbook. The board unanimously approved changing the high school’s grade scale to raise the minimum grade percentage required for an A and a 4.0 GPA from 92% to 94%.
The board approved a new student fee structure for the district’s high school students.
“Really, we’re only taking a look at the high school fees,” Adam said.
Adam said the new “flat $200 registration fee” for the district’s high school students would cover nearly all other student fees that previously had to be paid for in addition to an initial $175 baseline fee.
These additional costs under the previous fee structure included book and locker fees.
Adam said the $200 flat fee wouldn’t include things such as drivers education fees or the cost for students in the district’s band to rent instruments.
“We ran sample student numbers,” Adam said. “It is actually going to probably save our families a little bit of money here and there, but we really feel like it’s the right thing to do.”
Also during the meeting, Athletic Director Katie Lurkins discussed plans to begin charging admission to attend the district’s junior high track meet after she researched the feasibility. She noted nearly 300 adults attended a recent meet.
The district plans to use a portion the revenue gained through admission at the junior high track meets to pay for the maintenance of the district’s track.
“Twenty minutes into the first junior high track meet, we counted 300 adults in attendance, so with our new admission prices for next year, I think that will help us generate some revenue,” Lurkins said. “The junior high meets are much better attended by parents than the high school.
Meanwhile, new members formally took their seats on the board, which elected officers.
Milleville, Derek Michael Bowman, Chris Guse and Martin Reyes will serve four-year terms. Alonzo Shoaf and Robert Roedl will serve unexpired two-year terms.
The board presented outgoing members Terri Beal, Alan Kollmann and Kerry Wolff with plaques honoring them for the time they spent serving the district.
“I’d like to thank all three of them for the phenomenal job they’ve done and supporting our district,” Board President Dale Laue said.
“It’s been an honor to serve the district,” Wolff said.
The board unanimously elected its new officers.
Laue will continue to serve as president. Milleville will serve as vice president, taking over for Wolff, and Chris Guse will serve as secretary.
In district news, Adam announced the district had received an $850 library grant from the Illinois Secretary of State.
She also said in-person registration for the 2023-2024 school year will be held from Tuesday, July 18, to Wednesday, July 19, and online registration will be open for students from Sunday, June 18, to Wednesday, July 12.
The board will hold a budget hearing regarding the district’s amended 2022-23 school budget 15 minutes prior to its next regular meeting Monday, June 12.
In other matters, the board:
• Heard a presentation from the district’s junior high scholar bowl team and their coach Amy Ruckman, who shared some highlights from the season.
• Accepted the resignation of Logan Hill as an assistant basketball coach at Altamont Community High School
• Accepted the resignation of Jenna Funneman as a special education teacher at Altamont Grade School.
• Accepted the resignation of Bethany Thies as a paraprofessional at Altamont Grade School.
• Approved the hire of Jendyl Schultz as a volunteer cheerleading coach at Altamont Community High School.
• Approved the hire of Drevonte Hill as first basketball coach at Altamont Community High School.
• Approved the hire of Craig Carr as Altamont Community High School’s varsity basketball coach.
• Approved the hire of Elizabeth Chambers as an elementary teacher at Altamont Grade School.
• Approved the hire of Klaiton Wolff as the district’s junior high baseball coach.
• Approved the hire of Gabe Eaton as custodial help for the summer.
• Awarded an asbestos abatement bid to American Asbestos Abatement, LLC dba Midwest Service Group.
• Approved an early graduation request.
• Approved FFA trip to state convention in Springfield and Student Council overnight trip to Collinsville.
• Approved updates to the district’s policy after a second reading of the proposed changes.
