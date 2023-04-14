The Altamont Unit 10 Board is moving forward with plans to resurface the district’s aging track amid growing concerns that the deteriorating surface could be hazardous for athletes.
After considering several bids, the board voted unanimously to award the project bid in the amount of $48,346 to HSC Pavement Maintenance to seal, patch, stripe and spray the track surface after hearing a recommendation from Superintendent Casey Adam.
“It would be my recommendation for the HSC Pavement Company based on the overall cost, their ability to service, and the depth in terms of the specs that we were discussing and the desired depth that we wanted for the resurfacing,” Adam said.
Board Member Wolff asked whether the project will serve as a long term solution to the deteriorating track or if it’s simply a “short term treatment.”
Adam said the company told the district in the project quote that it couldn’t guarantee that the surface of the track will not separate from the asphalt base after two years.
“Because of the age of our track, they can’t guarantee it beyond that,” Adam said.
According to Maintenance Director Alan Whitt, the company recommends that the district resurface the track after approximately five years, but Adam said after they refinish the track once, the district will likely consider a more long term solution due to the age of the base of the track.
“This would be the last time we would do that,” Adam said.
“The next round, we’d need to take a look at milling it all the way down and rebuilding.”
The resurfacing of the track is expected to be completed this summer and is estimated to take roughly two weeks to complete.
Also during the meeting, Adam announced that the tuition waiver requested by the district has been approved by the Illinois General Assembly and the Illinois State Board of Education.
“Starting next school year, for a period of five years, children of full time staff will be able to attend school in the district without paying tuition,” Adam said.
Meanwhile, Adam announced that the district recently received a grant from the state for portable HEPA filters which she said will be placed in every classroom at both of the district’s buildings.
“They should be showing up very soon,” she said. “That’s just one more thing that we can do to try to help everybody stay as healthy as possible.”
Additionally, Adam updated the board on recent policy changes pertaining to the district’s hiring and background check process as well as how it reports suspected cases of child abuse.
“Most of the policies that are changed are as a result of amendments to Faith’s Law,” Adam said. “The intention is to try to minimize the impact of potential harm to children.”
The policies require districts to report any signs of child abuse and background checks on employees must include that potential teacher, substitute teacher or coaches past interactions or contact with children.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved the hire of Sam Plum as the coach of Altamont Grade School eighth grade basketball team.
• Approved the hire of Tess Philpot as an Altamont High School student council advisor for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved the hire of Gus Koester as the coach of the Altamont High School golf team for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved the hire of Ashley Tappendorf as a third grade teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved the hire of Kristen Barnick as a fourth grade teacher for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved the resignation of Katie Lurkins as the Altamont High School girls varsity basketball coach.
• Approved the resignation of Holly Homann as the Altamont High School girls junior varsity basketball coach
• Approved the resignation of J’Amy Jackson as the Altamont High School volleyball coach.
• Approved a food service contract with OPAA for the 2023-24 school year.
• Approved placing a Lester Spinet piano out for sealed bid.
• Approved an overnight trip request for the FCCLA to attend a state leadership conference in Springfield.
• Approved an amendment to the district’s 2022-23 school year calendar due to a single snow day used this year and noted that the last day of school is Thursday, May 18.
• Approved an early graduation request.
