After expressing concerns regarding the district’s somewhat dated textbooks back in October, Altamont Unit 10 is moving forward with upgrades to its curricular materials.
Considering the recommendations recently finalized by the district’s curriculum committee, the school board approved the purchase of new curriculum materials for a number of courses across multiple grade levels during its meeting Monday.
According to Superintendent Casey Adam, the purchase includes textbooks and other instructional material for fifth through eighth grade social studies, family consumer science, junior high science and sixth grade math.
Adam said that although it wasn’t included in this round of curriculum material purchases, recommendations for a high school business class should be ready by the end of this school year.
“The only item that remains outstanding is high school business, because we are still in the process of getting those final recommendations done,” she said. “Those will be brought to the board whenever it becomes available.”
Additionally, Adam said the committee reviewed its goals for the 2023-2024 school year, which include the purchase of new curriculum materials for high school math, K-2 math, psychology and sociology and possibly freshman health.
In other matters, the board approved changes to the district’s admission fees for athletic events after hearing a proposal from Athletic Director Katie Lurkins.
“Currently, we are at $4 for adults, $1 for senior citizens and $1 for K-12,” Lurkins said.
Under Lurkin’s proposed pricing, admission will be $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and any students from participating schools who either have a school ID or a shirt featuring one of the competing teams will be allowed to attend for free.
“A lot of people are trying to push for that,” Lurkins said regarding free admission for students. “The bigger the crowd, the better the atmosphere.”
The district’s new admission prices won’t apply to post-season or National Trail Conference events.
Lurkins also said she is considering charging admission for the district’s soccer and track and field events.
She said she will further explore the idea with a “trial run” before moving forward.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, the board heard from Altamont Grade School Teacher Lori Grimsley, who said the grade school is acquiring 350 new Chromebooks through the FCC’s Emergency Connectivity Fund.
The Emergency Connectivity Fund is a feature of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
“In April of last school year, I applied to the ECF for the 350 Chromebooks that would replace the aging Chromebooks in our kindergarten through third grade,” Grimsley said.
The more than $7 billion program is meant to assist schools with the shift to remote learning that has occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The purpose of it was to bridge the homework gap for students lacking the necessary internet access or devices they needed to connect to classrooms,” Grimsley said.
According to Grimsley, the district doesn’t have to pay anything for the new Chromebooks, and the grade school has already received them.
“We have 350 of them ready to roll out this fall,” she said.
Meanwhile, the board heard updates from Altamont High School Art Teacher Toni Niebrugge and the recent winner of the Ballard Nature Center art contest, Altamont freshman Isabella Yagow.
“She’s very talented,” Niebrugge said.
Yagow impressed board members with her detailed drawing of a heart she created using colored pencils.
According to Niebrugge, Yagow plans to enter this and another artwork she created into the Effingham Art Show at the end of the month.
“She would like to win best in show as a freshman as well,” Niebrugge said.
Also during the meeting, the board also approved a five-year agreement with Illinois State University that puts Altamont schools on the list of possible districts for student teachers from the university to be placed.
“Student teachers are great potential future employees,” Adam said.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved Illinois Elementary School Association cooperative agreements between Altamont Grade School and Altamont Lutheran Interparish School for junior high softball, junior high track and junior high basketball through the 2025-26 school year.
• Approved an Illinois High School Association cooperative agreement for track and field with Mid-America Prep School through the 2024-25 school year.
• Approved an Illinois High School Association cooperative agreement for boys golf with St. Elmo and Brownstown through the 2024-25 school year.
• Approved an Illinois High School Association cooperative agreement for boys soccer with Cowden-Herrick, Beecher City and Mid-America Prep through the 2024-25 school year.
• Accepted a retirement notice for Altamont Grade School Principle Doug Hill effective June 30, 2024.
• Accepted a retirement notice for Donna Kroening effective December 31, 2023.
• Accepted a retirement notice for Sally Mayhaus at the end of the 2025-2026 school year.
• Approved annual 12 month contracts for Kathy Clausius, Lori Grimsley, Kris Biggs, Katie Lurkins, Alan Whitt, Amanda Dust and Jared Stuckemeyer.
• Approved a five-year contract for Unit 10 Superintendent Casey Adam.
• Approved Family and Medical Leave Act leave for employee number 1003.
• Approved the resignation of Jim Strange as golf coach.
• Approved the resignation of Paraprofessional Deena Love.
• Approved the resignation of junior high baseball coach Kyle Bourgeois.
• Approved Drevonte Hill as a volunteer baseball coach.
• Approved Jim Strange as a volunteer golf coach.
• Approved the renewal of the district’s IHSA membership for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approved an annual contract with Glass and Shuffett to conduct the 2023 financial audit.
• Approved the Altamont High School baseball team’s request for an overnight trip to Beardstown.
• Approved moving its April board meeting date to Tuesday, April 11.
