ALTAMONT — The Altamont Unit 10 school board appointed two new members. Chris Guse and Martin Reyes were officially sworn in Monday to fill two open seats on the board.
The move fills open board seats left by Darren Feldkamp, who did not run for reelection, and Shelly Kuhns, who announced in May her decision to step down. Board members officially accepted her resignation Monday night before making the new appointments. Since Kuhns decided to make her resignation announcement last month, the board had to wait until the June meeting to get her resignation on the agenda.
Monday also was the final regular board meeting for Jim Littleford, who had been serving as interim superintendent.
Littleford served as superintendent of Unit 10 from 2002 to 2008, then served as superintendent in the Charleston school system until his retirement at the end of June 2017. He returned to his former post at Altamont when Steve Mayerhofer left in January.
Littleford remained in the superintendent position until the board found a permanent replacement. Casey Adam was hired in March to take over the superintendent duties on July 1.
“I have enjoyed coming back from January through June,” Littleford said. “It’s been great to work with everyone during this transition period. You will be missed.”
“Thank you for your leadership and getting us through this year,” Board member Dane Milleville said.
In other action, board members accepted the resignation of Eric Heiden as junior high boys track coach and Chris Guse as high school assistant basketball coach. Board members also approved Emily Koberlein as high school volunteer dance team assistant and a FMLA request from Lindsey Wendling. Littleford said Wendling would return to work on Oct. 4.
The board approved an amended budget for FY 2020-21 after a public hearing just before the regular board meeting to receive public comment on an amended budget that began July 1, 2020.
After a brief discussion on an increase in insurance rates for the next school year, board members approved the renewal of their property/casualty insurance for a total of $88,538, an increase from last year. Littleford said he just got the figures on Monday and questioned why there was an increase, but did not get receive a response before the meeting. Littleford said the insurance can be rebid next year.
“The issue is we have to have this,” Littleford said.
Board Vice President Kerry Wolff said they shopped for an insurance carrier last year.
“I am not shocked about the rate increase based upon what we paid last year,” Wolff said.
Board President Dale Laue said the increase didn’t surprise him as insurance rates for the Effingham County Fair increased substantially as well. Laue is a member of the Effingham County Fair Board. He said the value of buildings on the fairgrounds increased after construction costs skyrocketed.
“That may be part of this increase,” Laue said.
The board approved a four-year contract agreement with the Altamont Education Support Professionals Association effective from 2020 through 2024.
“I appreciate their effort of getting this thing together so we can approve it tonight,” Laue said. “We appreciate their willingness to work with us. They keep our school running quite well. Without them, we would be in a mess.”
Laue said the contract included a 4 percent pay increase the first year, with teacher’s aides receiving 3 percent and all other employees 2 percent annual increases the next three years.
After closed session, the board expelled a student from the school district for the 2021-22 school year after reviewing a student disciplinary case. The student was only identified by number.
In other discussions, board member Alan Shumaker said he would like to see the legislative update put back on the agenda.
“I think we are going to have to get on top of things,” Shumaker said. “We as a board need to be fully aware of things like the critical race theory, sex bill coming down from Springfield and transgender mandates from the governor.”
Shumaker is also concerned in regard to information about masks and vaccinations for parents when registering for classes.
“We don’t have guidance on that yet,” Altamont Grade School Principal Doug Hill said. “We are waiting on guidance from the health department and ROE 3 (Regional Office of Education, Vandalia). They have not told us what we have to do for the start of the school year.”
Shumaker said he had an unnamed veteran teacher express concerns about wearing masks.
“These students need interaction. How do you have that when students are hiding their face?” Shumaker asked. “You’re cheating them of interaction. If you follow the science, there is no reason for them in the first place. Prove me wrong on that.”
“Parents need to have this information of what they can expect at registration. We owe it to them,” Shumaker added. “I’m just concerned about the kids.”
“As soon as we find out something for sure, we’ll get that information out,” Hill said.
