ALTAMONT — With spring just around the corner, Altamont Unit 10 officials have been assessing the district’s maintenance needs.
During a meeting Monday, school board Vice President Kerry Wolff asked if anything could be done to temporarily fix the increasingly deteriorating surface of the district’s track.
“I took a walk out to see how bad it is,” Wolff said. “I can’t imagine trying to be an athlete on that surface. It’s unstable the entire way down.”
District officials expressed concern over the potential safety risk posed by the deterioration, which has already led Athletic Director Katie Lurkins to limit its use.
“We did not put in to do any post-season track events just because of the state of the track,” Lurkins said. “I just didn’t feel like it was the best option for the athletes.”
Maintenance Director Alan Whitt said he has tried fixing the surface, but has been somewhat unsuccessful.
“We bought a patch kit, and it didn’t hold,” Whitt said.
Board President Dale Laue discussed three bids with the board as he shared Superintendent Casey Adam’s monthly district update. Adam was not present for the meeting.
The district received a $327,000 bid to entirely rebuild the track from scratch, a $242,800 bid to resurface the track, and a $48,346 bid to seal, patch, stripe and spray the track surface, which Laue said could be completed over the summer.
Laue also noted that the board needs to find an affordable way to repair the track because the district is already preparing to spend a significant amount of money for other maintenance, including the removal of asbestos from the Altamont Community High School basement.
“That’s going to take a lot of money,” Laue said. “So, we need to make our track back into a safe, usable condition for considerably less money and get this asbestos problem solved once and for all.”
The asbestos inspection is required for schools every three years under the EPA’s Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act. Board members took a break during their meeting to go to the high school’s basement in preparation for the asbestos inspection.
Laue explained that if the board chooses a shorter term solution for the track, it will only be to temporarily alleviate the problem until the district is able to afford a more long-term solution like completely replacing the track.
During the discussion of the district’s track, Lurkins asked the board to consider replacing the district’s soccer goals, which she said are uneven.
“It’s not square,” Lurkins said.
The board did not take any action regarding the athletic facility improvements.
Also during the meeting, officials listened to a brief presentation from Altamont Community High School teacher Katie Bauer and senior Logan Cornett on the school’s recent participation in the Academic Challenge in Engineering and Science competition. The competition allows students to choose from a range of subjects, including chemistry, biology, engineering, graphics and computer science.
“I think we had 11 schools in our division and we placed sixth,” Bauer said. “But Logan got second place in biology for our division.”
Cornett will head to Eastern Illinois University in March for the sectional competition.
Additionally, the board approved the date and time for this year’s Altamont Community High School graduation: Saturday, May 20, at 5 p.m.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved placing a used mower out for bid.
• Approved an overnight senior trip to Washington, D.C., this year.
• Accepted the resignation of Eric Heiden as Altamont Junior High School eighth grade basketball coach.
• Accepted the resignation of Altamont Grade School teacher Kacy Perry.
• Approved intergovernmental agreements with ROE 3 for Regional Safe School Programs for 2023-24 School year and for the ROE Alternative High School for 2023-24 School Year
• Approved an intergovernmental agreement with MAPS for girls track.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.