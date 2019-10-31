A third driver was killed Wednesday in a string of fatal accidents that occurred on Interstate 70 and U.S. Route 40, according to Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes.
Rhodes said that at 2:34 p.m., her office responded to a crash between an SUV and semitruck tractor-trailer on I-70 eastbound at milepost 81. She said the SUV was driven by an out-of-state driver.
The driver rear-ended the semi after it had slowed down for backed-up traffic. Deputy Coroners Rick Manford and Karen Hoene pronounced the driver dead at the scene, and the coroner's office is currently attempting to locate next of kin and cannot release the driver's identity.
Illinois State Police identified the deceased driver as a 19-year-old male from El Paso, Texas. Authorities said the teen was driving a 2004 Mazda Tribute, and the Peterbilt semi was driven by Cecil Dodd, 46, of Harriman, Tennessee; Dodd was uninjured.
ISP is investigating the crash. Rhodes noted that while her office responded to this accident and two others Wednesday morning, her office was also called to four other non-crash related deaths.
Rhodes expressed her gratitude to ISP, the Effingham County Sheriff's Department, Effingham, Altamont and Shumway Fire Departments, the Altamont and St. Elmo Police Departments, Abbott EMS and IDOT for their assistance on all three scenes.
