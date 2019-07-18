EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Police Department conducted an undercover operation, resulting in the arrest of two people on multiple drug charges, according to the department.
Bridget R. Welter, 32, of Effingham, and Joshua R. Keck, 31, of Altamont, were arrested Tuesday about 4 p.m. in the 1500th block of W. Fayette Avenue. Authorities said Welter was charged with possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, methamphetamine conspiracy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of contraband in a penal institution and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keck was charged with possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, methamphetamine conspiracy and possession of methamphetamine. Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver and methamphetamine conspiracy are Class X felonies, and possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine is a Class 1 felony.
Welter and Keck are currently being held at the Effingham County Jail. Welter and Keck's bonds have been set at $50,000 each of which they each would have to pay 10 percent to be released.
Welter appears next in court on July 22 at 10 a.m. when she will make her first appearance with appointed attorney Lucas Mette. Keck will be in court again July 25 at 11 a.m. for his first appearance with appointed attorney Lance Freezeland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.