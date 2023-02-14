DIETERICH — Community leaders and 12th Congressional District constituents gathered at EJ Water Cooperative in Dieterich Tuesday for a meeting with U.S. Rep. Mike Bost as he continues his Southeastern Illinois Listening Tour.
“We’re in all 34 counties at least once a year because it is vitally important to reach out to everybody,” Bost said.
After wrapping up a meet and greet at EJ Water Tuesday, Bost spoke to attendees and fielded questions regarding a number of topics, including national security, immigration and the high cost of energy.
Before fielding questions, Bost shared an update on some of the recent work his office has been doing in Congress, including a resolution condemning the Chinese Communist Party for illegally entering United States airspace as well as the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, which would rescind funding for the addition of 87,000 IRS agents.
Additionally, Bost defended his vote against House Resolution 51, which would grant statehood to Washington, D.C.
“D.C. is a territory. It’s not a state, and D.C. is under our control,” Bost said.
Bost said supporting and investing in agriculture is a top priority for his office, especially in a district with many rural farming communities.
“We have always got our hands and staff in the ag, because we have to,” he said.
Bost said agriculture is responsible for an even higher percentage of the newly redrawn 12th district’s employment than it was under the district’s previous boundaries.
“The largest employer was Scott Air force Base, the second was SIU Carbondale, and the third was ag,” Bost said. “Under the new 12th district, it’s Scott Air force Base, ag and SIU Carbondale.”
As part of his effort to strengthen agriculture, Bost recently introduced an act that would, among other things, increase the lending cap for conservation, ownership and operator loans from $1.75 million to $3 million.
“I introduced the BALE Act to ensure beginning farmers and producers can access credit they need to grow their business,” Bost said. “We’re doing everything we can to try to keep people in the ag business. That’s a challenge right now.”
When asked about the high cost of energy in the district and throughout the nation, Bost blamed what he sees as the overreach of the EPA, particularly WOTUS, or Waters of the United States, rule. The newly issued rule, which goes into effect on March 20, gives the government more regulatory power over bodies of water in the U.S.
“It makes it to where a farmer or a small construction person can’t do anything without a permitting process through the EPA,” Bost said of the rule. “And I don’t know if you know this or not, but the EPA doesn’t always serve you in your best interest.”
Also during his visit, Bost addressed the recent sightings and military take-downs of strange, balloon-like aircraft over United States airspace. He was critical of the White House’s response.
“Two weeks ago Friday, I stood in my front yard and filmed a balloon going over my house, which should have never been able to traverse this United States,” Bost said. “It should have been shot down over Alaska.”
Bost serves as the chairman of the Veterans Affair Committee, and he discussed some of the committee’s recent work for U.S. veterans, as well as his plans as the new head of the committee.
Bost said one of the committee’s top priorities is ensuring veterans exposed to hazardous materials are receiving the health care benefits as required by the PACT Act.
“It is specifically directed toward those veterans, post 9/11, that have been exposed to toxic exposures,” he said. “And the reason being is we didn’t want to do what we did with Agent Orange and Blue Water Navy, and that was let two thirds of those military personnel that had been exposed die off before they received the care they needed.”
Bost said he would work to ensure the VA is able to provide the resources and facilities for another group, women, who he noted are the fastest growing veteran population.
However, Bost doesn’t think the VA should be able to perform abortions, and he was critical of VA resources being used for sexual reassignment surgery.
While discussing immigration, Bost expressed concern of the number of “got aways,” or undocumented immigrants who haven’t been caught or deported by authorities, living in the United States, and he suggested that among those undocumented immigrants could be terrorists and fentanyl traffickers.
“It’s five times the population of the city of St Louis,” Bost said of the number of “got aways” he claims have been in the United States since the start of President Joe Biden’s term.
In response to this problem, Bost contended the government should invest more in its border security.
With Bost’s support, the United States House of Representatives passed a resolution earlier this month removing U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, from the House Foreign Affairs Committee after she made statements regarding the United States’ relationship with Israel.
Bost said the anti-Israel comments and views have no place on the committee, especially when those statements could negatively impact the United States’ relationship with Israel, which he calls the United States’ “greatest ally.”
“And that was a clear vote,” Bost said.
The 218-211 vote, along party lines, came after a heated, voices-raised debate in which Democrats accused the GOP of going after Omar, a Somali-born Muslim, based on her race, the Associated Press reported. Omar, who has apologized for 2019 remarks widely seen as antisemitic, defended herself on the House floor, asking if anyone was surprised she was being targeted.
“My voice will get louder and stronger, and my leadership will be celebrated around the world, as it has been,” Omar said in a closing speech.
In addition to his district listening tour, Bost’s office hosts telephone town hall meetings in which constituents can ask questions or simply listen to Bost discussing a number of issues.
“We usually have somewhere between 6,000 and 8,000 people on the telephone line at any time talking about things that are going on,” Bost said.
To participate, visit bost.house.gov/participate
