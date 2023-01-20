The constituents of Illinois’ 12th congressional district met their congressman, U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, at the Effingham County Office Building as he hosted the grand opening of his Effingham district office.
Bost spoke with a number of constituents from Effingham and surrounding counties who lined up outside of his new third floor office on Thursday.
Bost’s Effingham district office is one of just three he will be using across his new district map, which now includes Effingham County. The other two offices will be in Murphysboro and Mascoutah.
“For the north, we chose Effingham because Effingham is kind of the crossroads,” Bost said.
Bost explained that despite having three district offices, he plans to make occasional visits to all the counties in the 12th district.
“We have put together a rotating schedule for every one of the 34 counties,” he said.
Just a couple days prior the grand opening of his office in Effingham, Bost planned on holding an opioid round table in Elizabethtown, but he had to cancel when he was suddenly called back to congress after classified documents were discovered at President Joe Biden’s home.
“When this situation occurred with Biden and the documents that are classified that are all being found, they knew they had to populate the oversight committees very very quickly so they can get started on all this,” Bost said.
Bost said Effingham County is similar to the majority of his district – mostly conservative, pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment.
He also noted that like many areas in his district, agriculture is a major issue in this area, where so many residents are farmers.
“Effingham is just a really good fit for me,” Bost said.
Additionally, Bost said he has a connection to Effingham County and the surrounding area long before he became a congressman.
“Of course, I used to spend a lot of time up here, too, because when I was in the trucking business this was my area where I delivered a whole lot of propane,” he said.
Recently, Bost voted to establish a select committee on the strategic competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Bost said the vote to form the committee was almost unanimous.
Bost made it clear that the committee is concerned with the Chinese government, not its citizens. He thinks China poses a greater threat to the Unites States than Russia.
Bost explained that this perceived threat has been fueled by a number of concerns regarding China buying control of U.S businesses, buying land near military installations, and building its military power.
“They are building a military force like we’ve never seen before,” he said.
Bost said the Chinese military has twice as many ships at the United States, and has stolen a portion of its military equipment from the United States.
“They’re also building islands in international waters where they can house these ships,” he said.
Bost said the committee is responsible for closely watching for any signs of aggression from the Chinese government, especially in Taiwan where the situation is already tense.
“I’m afraid with what we see in Ukraine, you could see China make that move as well,” Bost said.
As the newly appointed chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Bost said one his top priorities will be the implementation of the PACT Act, which expands the VA health care and benefits for veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances.
Additionally, Bost said updating VA facilities will also be a top priority under his leadership.
“Many of our facilities are outdated,” he said.
He also discussed the need for a greater focus on the mental health of veterans.
“The other things we have to make sure we’re working on are our mental health side because right now we’re still losing our veterans way too fast to suicide every day,” Bost said.
According to Bost, an average of 20 veterans commit suicide every day.
Bost said the two changes that were made as a result of the stalemate surrounding the 15 votes it took to elect U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy as the speaker of the house aren’t as important as some are making them out to be.
One change involved bringing back the Church Committee, which is tasked with investigating any alleged abuse at the hands of the CIA, NSA, FBI, and the IRS.
The other change was reducing the number of house members needed to force a vote to remove the speaker from five representatives to just one.
“From 1912 until the time Nancy Pelosi took over as speaker, that’s how the rule was read,” Bost said.
Bost claimed that the recent chaos surrounding the speakership vote has overshadowed the legislation he has recently helped pass which includes the Family and Small Business Taxpayer protection Act, which halted the addition of 87,000 more IRS agents.
Additionally, Bost voted to pass the ‘Born Alive’ abortion bill which requires medical care for children who survive abortions, and he took part in a recent move from congress which ensures that none of the United State’s emergency petroleum stockpile is sold to China.
“That was just the first week,” Bost said.
Bost’s new Effingham office can be found on the third floor of the Effingham County Office Building in suite 302.
