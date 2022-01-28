U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, made his first visit to Effingham prior to the 2022 midterm elections Friday, outlining economic issues that needed to be fixed and pledging that Republicans would have a plan for what they would do with a new House majority.
Bost, who has served in the U.S. House since 2015, was shifted into a new 12th Congressional District as a result of redistricting completed last year. His prior district contained a portion of areas along the Mississippi River in Madison County — such as Alton, Granite City and Wood River — as well as the entirety of reliably Democratic St. Clair County and more Republican areas such as Monroe, Randolph, Jackson, Union, Alexander, Pulaski, Williamson, Franklin and Jefferson Counties in the southwestern portion of the state.
With the re-draw of the maps, the riverfront areas closest to St. Louis in the Metro East are out of his district and moved into the new 13th Congressional District, along with parts of Springfield, Decatur and Champaign-Urbana.
Bost will now represent nearly all of southern and south-central Illinois, from exurban areas in St. Clair County such as O’Fallon, Freeburg and Mascoutah all the way to the Indiana border.
New areas included within the new 12th district are Cumberland, Jasper, Clay and Effingham counties, along with a small sliver of south Coles County. It also includes Clinton, Washington, Marion, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Hardin, Saline, Gallatin, Hamilton, White, Wayne, Edwards, Wabash, Richland, Lawrence, Crawford, and Clark counties.
Effingham County’s current representive in congress, Mary Miller, R-Oakland, will be running in the newly drawn 15th District, which will no longer include Effingham County.
While moving into any new district has challenges, Bost was pleased with his new district, not just because of the district’s strong Republican base, but because of the commonality of people found within the wide swath of the new district.
“I’m very comfortable in the way they (drew the map),” Bost said. “The people of the (new) Illinois 12th are very similar in their beliefs — that is, people who are pro-life, pro-2nd amendment, who want a sensible government but don’t want a government that taxes you or controls your life too much.
“They truly are Constitutional, hard-working people that say, ‘Allow us to do our business, allow for our businesses to work, allow me to seek employment, allow me to pursue happiness like the Constitution says, just stay out of my way.’”
With the redistricting complete, Bost now gets a comfortable Republican district and a general lack of competitiveness moving forward, something he never experienced as a state legislator or in his early days in the House, with two competitive races in 2014 and 2018. He reflected on his early days in politics, when being a Republican in southern Illinois was something that raised eyebrows instead of being a way of life.
“Out of the 14-member county board in Jackson County, I was one of two Republicans and I won by 12 votes,” Bost said. “Every office that I’ve been elected to, they’ve been surprised that a Republican won it. I went from county board to being Murphysboro city treasurer and I was the first Republican city officeholder in 60 years. (When) I ran for state representative, I was elected to the most Democratic district that a Republican had ever been elected in. (Mike) Madigan attacked me for four cycles.”
Bost’s role in the next Congress may very well be an important one. As ranking member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, Bost would have first crack at the chairmanship if Republicans take back control of the House in 2022. With President Joe Biden losing popularity by the week, Bost now senses echoes of a formative period in his life — the late 1970s and early 1980s, with high inflation and foreign policy crises during Jimmy Carter’s tenure as president.
“The damage that was done — now our enemies don’t fear us and our allies don’t trust us — is a place that we haven’t been in for 40 years,” Bost said. “It’s just like with gas prices, inflation and the frustration that people are feeling.”
While it will help to have an unpopular president of the opposing party in the White House when voters go to the polls in November, Bost says that Republicans need to have a plan for people to know what they are getting with a new GOP Congress.
“We should not win the majority if the only thing we can say is that they’re bad and we’re good,” Bost said. “We need to actually have a plan.”
That plan will include new priorities for the Veterans Affairs Committee. While the inflation fight and examining Biden’s policies will be top of the line for any Republican, Bost plans to emphasize the transition to civilian life for veterans, dealing with toxic exposure situations and preventing veteran suicide in his new role if appointed as the chair.
Of course, they will still have to deal with Biden as president, who will have veto power unless Republicans win a supermajority of seats in either chamber of Congress. With that in mind, Bost and Congressional Republicans plan to take their message directly to the people and the president, looking to build policy that will earn his support and that of the people.
“The administration does not change,” Bost said. “Even if we take the House and Senate, you have to present legislation that the American people see as right and appropriate for this nation, whether it’s the border, inflation, gas prices and foreign policy. The language we have to move forward is something that would change the mind of the administration to support our issues as we move forward.”
