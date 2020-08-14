EFFINGHAM – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that resurfacing of U.S. 45 from Jaycee Avenue in Effingham to south of Illinois 37 begins the week of Aug. 17.
The work also involves improvements to the intersection of U.S. 45 and Illinois 37, and motorists can expect a smoother driving surface. Daily lane closures may be necessary during the project, which is expected to be complete in November.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com
