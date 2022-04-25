The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching on U.S. 45 from Technology Drive to Rickleman Avenue in Effingham begins Monday, May 2.
Work for this project will be completed during the evening and early morning hours between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times. This project will require intermittent closures of the I-57/70 ramps. A detour directing traffic to an alternate I-57/70 interchange will be posted. Patching is expected to be completed by June 1.
Motorists can expect delays, should obey the flaggers and allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year 2 included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.
For IDOT District 7 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
