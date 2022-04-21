U.S. 40 will be closed just west of the Altamont city limits April 25-26.
The closure is necessary to replace a box culvert. A posted detour will direct traffic to Interstate 70.
No traffic will be permitted on U.S. 40 between County Road 2400 E (Illinois 128) and Altamont’s west city limits during the culvert replacement except for local traffic. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.
For Illinois Department of Transportation District 7 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict7 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
