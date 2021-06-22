The University of Illinois will require students who plan to study in person at any of its three campuses this fall to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“This requirement is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants. It is also consistent with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s goals,” System President Tim Killeen said in an email message Monday.
The announcement comes after large private colleges in Chicago and the suburbs already moved to mandate the shots. Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, Loyola University, DePaul University and others shared their intentions with students earlier this year.
U. of I. campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Chicago and Springfield will individually release further details of their vaccination plans. Students who continue studying remotely and those with medical conditions will be exempt from the requirement, Killeen said. Rules for faculty and staff are still being developed, he said.
As U. of I. aims to reinstate most in-person classes for the upcoming school year, widespread vaccinations will help restore “many of the other traditional rhythms of campus life that COVID interrupted,” Killeen said.
U. of I., the largest university network in the state, enrolled more than 90,000 students last year.
No other public university in Illinois has required the shots yet. More than 500 colleges nationwide, including some public universities in other states, have done so.
In subsequent email messages, Robert Jones, chancellor for the Urbana-Champaign campus, said there are no plans requiring faculty or staff to vaccinate at this time, but that those who aren’t fully inoculated must wear face coverings and participate in surveillance testing.
Jones said the university expects students to be fully vaccinated — either with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or a two-dose regimen — two weeks before returning to campus. Vaccines that are authorized for emergency use by either the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization will fulfill the requirement. Students who can’t get a vaccine at home will be able to receive one on campus.
Those who can’t vaccinate or haven’t submitted their vaccine records to an online portal must continue partaking in a universitywide COVID-19 testing program. Per the guidelines last year, undergraduate students were required to submit saliva samples for testing at least twice a week and could lose building access for failing to comply.
“We are in full support of President Killeen’s belief that COVID-19 vaccinations provide the best opportunity for our university to return to near-normal operations while still maximizing the safety of all members of our community as this deadly pandemic continues to threaten much of the world,” Jones said in a message to students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.