A two-vehicle accident occurred at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 57 at milepost 186 in Coles County.
According to Illinois State Police, a 2018 silver Hyundai driven by Brittany L. Phillips, 32, of Effingham, and a 2012 Green Honda driven by a 55-year-old female, of Utica, Minnesota, were southbound on Interstate 57. The Honda was slowed in the lane due to a traffic backup when Phlllips struck the Honda from behind. ISP did not release the name of the female driving the Honda.
No one was transported.
Phillips was cited for improper use of an electronic communications device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.