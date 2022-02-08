At approximately 12:41 a.m. Sunday, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital Emergency Department to investigate a report of two individuals who sustained injuries in an altercation.
Deputies spoke with the injured individuals and those who witnessed the altercation at a residence in Watson. It was determined the two injured men were stabbed during the incident.
The Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the incident and is conducting interviews of those involved and witnesses. The two injured men are expected to make a full recovery. Due to the ongoing investigation, the Sheriff's Office is not releasing names of the victims or suspects at this time. All those believed to have been involved have been identified.
Upon completion of the investigation, it will be referred to the Effingham County State's Attorney's Office for review and possible charges.
