Two men from Metro East are in custody following a burglary at the Blue Mound Tavern in rural Altamont.
Effingham County Sheriff’s deputies took Craig E. Summers, 49 of Belleville, and Shaun A. Myers, 39, of Caseyville, into custody at 1:52 a.m. Friday while they were investigating a burglar alarm at the Blue Mound Tavern. located at 483 E US Hwy 40.
Deputies responded to the tavern at 1:24 a.m. following a report of a commercial burglar alarm. Deputies found forced entry to the building via a broken window located on the south side of the structure.
While responding to the business, deputies observed a suspicious vehicle operating in the area. A vehicle stop was conducted and the driver, Summers, was later linked to the burglary.
Deputies later apprehended a second suspect, Myers, a short distance south of the structure in a bean field with the assistance of Illinois State Police troopers and a State Police K-9 Unit.
Both men are charged with Burglary, a Class 2 Felony, and are being held in the Effingham County Jail. Bond for Myers has been set at $100,000 while Summers’ bond is set at $150,000. The two are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Summers is also charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and a is wanted on a Collinsville warrant for possession of meth. Myers is charged with possession of burglary tools, criminal damage to property over $500 and is wanted on a St. Clair County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of larceny.
Effingham County Sheriff David Mahon praised the collaborative efforts of the deputies and the troopers in a new release, saying, “I am proud of the teamwork of all of those involved. Quick thinking and good police work led to the apprehension of the suspects within minutes of the crime being committed.”
