A Dieterich resident and Teutopolis resident were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Effingham County Friday.
Illinois State Police reported a blue 2013 Ford Flex driven by Duane P. Poelher, 86, of Dieterich, was headed north on 1775th Street and failed to yield the right-of-way as it approached the intersection with Illinois Route 33. It was struck on its passenger side as it crossed in front of a black 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Devin M. Wright, 26, of Dieterich. The accident occurred at 9:10 p.m.
Poelher and a passenger, Pamela L. Bloemer, 74, of Teutopolis, were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
