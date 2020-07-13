Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 157 in Effingham County Monday.
Illinois State Police report Jonathon Hallberg, 49, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was driving a beige 2011 Ford truck when the RV trailer the truck was towing had a mechanical issue, causing Hallberg to lose control. The truck left the roadway to the right, struck a guardrail and overturned in the right lane. The left lane remained open during the crash investigation. The accident occurred at 11:40 a.m.
Hallberg and passenger Christina Hallberg, 46, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
