A woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident Saturday five miles north of Lis.
According to Illinois State Police. Hailey M. Cook, 18, of Mattoon, was driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Coupe northbound on Jasper County Road 800 East when she approached the intersection with 1600 North. Cook told ISP she was unfamiliar with the area and did not see the slight curve of the road to the east. Cook left the roadway to the left before running head on into a west side ditch. The accident occurred at 10:04 p.m.
Cook was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham, and a passenger, Peyton M. Wills, 18, of Newton, was transported to Richland Memorial Hospital, Olney.
Cook was cited for improper lane usage.
