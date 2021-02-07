Two Greenup residents were injured in an accident in Neoga Friday.
Illinois State Police reported Jason Slifer, 18, of Effingham, was driving a bronze 2004 Chevrolet pickup west on 1000 North. He continued through the intersection with Illinois 121 without stopping and was struck by a southbound white 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Loretta Kingery, 54, of Greenup, in the passenger side door. The accident occurred at 9:55 p.m.
Slifer and a passenger, Christopher Blackwell, 19, of Effingham, refused medical treatment. Kingery and a passenger in her vehicle, Michael Kingery, 56, Greenup, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Slifer was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
