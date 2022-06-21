A motorcycle driver and passenger were injured in an accident in Effingham County Thursday.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Heath E. Warner, 39, of Beecher City was traveling along Illinois Highway 33 and attempted to turn north onto 1200th St. when he struck loose gravel, lost control of the motorcycle, and laid the bike on its side. The accident occurred at 4:05 p.m.
Heath and passenger Nancy J. Warner, 67, of Beecher City were transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
Heath was cited for operating a vehicle with suspended registration.
