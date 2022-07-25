Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Effingham County early Monday.
Illinois State Police reported a 2020 black Isuzu truck driven by Ebrahim Sarhan, 52, of Houston, was northbound on Interstate 57 near milepost 152 in the right lane when Sarhan failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of a 2018 white Toyota SUV driven by Luz Davila, 63, of Chicago. The SUV left the roadway to the right and overturned several times before coming to rest in the right ditch. The truck crossed the left lane and came to rest in the median. The accident occurred at 4:30 a.m.
Davila and a passenger, Hector Davila, 67, of Chicago, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
Sarhan was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and Davila was cited for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
