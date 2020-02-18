A driver and young passenger were injured in a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 70, three miles east of Altamont, Monday evening.

According to Illinois State Police District 12, a westbound 2017 International truck-tractor driven by Derek A. Boxdorfer, 34, of Kampsville, attempted to merge right and struck a 2018 Infiniti SUV driven by Ginorio Migdalia, 56, of West Plains, Missouri, causing Migdalia to lose control of the vehicle and strike the guardrail. The accident occurred at 6:57 p.m.

Migdalia and a passenger, a female juvenile from Hollister, Missouri, were transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital, Effingham.

Boxdorfer was charged with improper lane usage.

