Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident Sunday on southbound Interstate 57 near milepost 158 in Effingham.
Illinois State Police reported that a white 2020 Toyota passenger car driven by Marrisa S. Peppers, 27, of St. Louis was traveling southbound on I-57 when Peppers’ vehicle lost control and struck a concrete barrier on the right side of the road. The accident occurred at 10:21 p.m.
Peppers and a passenger, Brittany C. Harris, 27, of Dayton, Ohio, were transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham for non-life-threatening injuries.
Peppers was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.
