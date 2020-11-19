Two people were injured in an interstate accident in Effingham County Wednesday.
Illinois State Police reported Markell McCottrell, 37, of St. Louis, was driving a yellow 2017 Volvo truck-tractor semitrailer west on Interstate 70 near milepost 91 when the semi ran off the roadway to the left and struck a guardrail. It then entered the median and overturned, striking an Illinois Department of Transportation overhead message board. The accident occurred at 5:05 a.m.
McCottrell and a passenger, Christopher Lindsey, 41, of St. Louis, were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
McCottrell was cited for improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
