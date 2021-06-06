Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Fayette County Friday.
Illinois State Police reported Jerry Bonner, 61, of Marianna, Arkansas, was driving a 1993 gray Ford truck in the right southbound lane near milepost 135 when the vehicle Bonner was towing blew a tire. Bonner lost control and struck a 2004 orange Pontiac Vibe in the left lane driven by Maria Esther, 56, of St. Cloud, Florida. Esther’s vehicle left the roadway to the left and overturned in the center median. The accident occurred at 4:38 p.m.
Esther and a passenger, a 17-year-old female from Wayland, Michigan, were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane for approximately two hours during the crash investigation.
