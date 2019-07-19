Two from Casey were injured Thursday afternoon following a crash in Cumberland County, according to the Illinois State Police.
Authorities said Heather L. Boo, 39, of Casey was traveling south on Illinois Route 130 four miles north of Greenup in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck at 2:41 p.m. behind a 2012 GMC pickup truck driven by David A. Easton, 40, of Charleston. Easton slowed down to pass an Illinois Department of Transportation truck, and Boo failed to reduce speed and struck Easton's vehicle.
Boo and a passenger in her vehicle, Ricky A. Applegate, 60, of Casey, were transported to Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center by Greenup Ambulance. Authorities said Boo was charged with driving too fast for conditions and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
