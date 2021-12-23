Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday in Effingham County.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported Lisa N. Kaufman, 26, Shumway, was driving a black 2013 Ford east on Illinois 33, about one-third mile east of 1800th Avenue, when Kaufman lost control of the vehicle, traveled into the oncoming lane and struck a culvert in the north ditch. The vehicle became airborne, rolled and came to rest on its tires. The accident occurred at 11:13 p.m.
Kaufman and a passenger, Clinton J. Guffey, 25, of Casey, were taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.
Kaufman was cited for improper lane usage.
