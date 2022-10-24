Two people were injured in an accident in Effingham County Saturday.
Effingham County Sheriff's Office reported James J. Einhorn, 78, of Effingham, was driving a gray 2004 Porsche SUV east on 1350th Avenue approaching 900th Street when Einhorn failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the intersection. The SUV was struck on the passenger side by a northbound silver 2019 Chrysler Town and Country van driven by Jed E. Phillips, 27, of Atwood, Tennessee. The SUV left the roadway to the northeast of the intersection, overturned and landed on its wheels approximately 30 yards from the intersection in a grassy area. The van came to rest on 900th Street somewhat in a ditch on the east side of 900th Street and just north of 1350th Avenue. The accident occurred at 3:49 p.m.
Einhorn sustained injuries and a passenger in Phillips' vehicle, Tia Phillips, 27, of Atwood, Tennessee, was taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital with incapacitating injuries. Tia Phillips was not wearing a seat belt.
Einhorn was cited for disregarding a stop sign.
