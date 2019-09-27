Two people from Vandalia pleaded guilty to several charges recently in Fayette County courts, according to the Fayette County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Authorities said Nicholas Arndt, 35, of Vandalia pleaded guilty Sept. 19 to charges of unlawful restraint and was sentenced to 18 months, to be served consecutive to another case in which the he pleaded guilty to unlawful failure to register as a sex offender. Arndt was sentenced by Judge Kevin Parker to 24 months for that offense. The sentences are to be served in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
On Sept. 18, authorities said John Kleinik, 54, of Vandalia pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced by Parker to 24 months in IDOC.
