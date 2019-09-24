Two separate accidents Monday afternoon resulted in injuries for two area drivers, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Zoey M. Duff, 18, of Flora, was traveling northbound in a 2007 Dodge at the intersection of 1600th St. and 400th Ave. in Union Township at 2:37 p.m. Harvey G. Stortzum, 69, of Effingham, was traveling westbound in the same location in a 2017 Chevrolet.
Duff failed to yield to Stortzum at the intersection and struck the rear driver’s side of Stortzum’s vehicle, causing him to spin out of control and off the roadway to the north of 400th Ave. Stortzum’s vehicle then overturned and came to rest upright in a bean field.
Duff’s vehicle spun around and left the roadway to the northwest of the intersection, coming to a rest in a ditch.
Stortzum was transported by Abbott EMS to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Two passengers in Duff’s vehicle were also transported for reported injuries but none were evident, according to authorities.
One passenger, Ivy V. Russell, 17, of Flora, was transported to HSHS St. John’s Hospital via Air Evac, and passenger Carl J.B. Cosner, 17, of Flora, was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle.
Duff was cited for failure to yield. Authorities said all parties were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
Effingham County deputies later responded to an accident at Casey’s General Store, located at 312 W. Main St. in Teutopolis, at 4:40 p.m.
Authorities said a 1990 Oldsmobile driven by Mary Jo Jenkins, 57, of Dieterich was parked at a fuel pump facing eastbound, and a 2004 Pontiac owned by Garret L. Booker of Willow Hill, was parked at a fuel pump behind Jenkins also facing eastbound.
Jenkins backed into Booker’s vehicle before traveling around the fuel island, driving over a curb and through a neighboring backyard of a residence located at 308 W. Main St., causing structural damage.
Authorities said Jenkins stated that her brakes failed, but it’s believed Jenkins was pressing the accelerator rather than the brake pedal.
Jenkins received non-incapacitating injuries but refused treatment. Booker was not in his vehicle at the time of the accident, and authorities said Jenkins was wearing a seat belt at the time of the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.