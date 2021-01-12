Two Shelby County drivers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Summit Township.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office reported the accident occurred at 6:10 a.m. on Illinois 33, one-tenth of a mile west of 1700th Avenue. Brian Stirrett, 49, of Shelbyville, who was driving a silver 2009 Toyota eastbound, passed a blue 2017 Nissan driven by Marlene Perkins, 32, of Herrick, and re-entered the eastbound lane of traffic too soon. Stirrett struck Perkins’ vehicle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway to the right. The vehicles then struck a large ditch/culvert and went across an access road. Stirrett’s vehicle came to rest upright in the south ditch, while Perkins’ vehicle went back across the highway before exiting the road to the north. The vehicle then came to rest upright in a field on the north side of the highway.
Both drivers were transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, Effingham. Stirrett suffered incapacitating injuries and Perkins had reported injuries.
