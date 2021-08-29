A Clay City teen was one of two drivers who died in an accident in Lawrence County Saturday.
Illinois State Police reported a 19-year-old from Clay City was driving a 1999 gold Lincoln Town Car south on Illinois Route 1 near E. Lawrence Avenue when for an unknown reason the driver crossed the centerline and struck head on a 1997 Maroon Chevrolet truck driven by a 57-year-old from Pflugerville, Texas. The truck caught fire as a result of the crash. The accident occurred at 5:55 a.m.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County coroner. The roadway was closed during the investigation and all lanes were reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The names of the drivers are not being released pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is still ongoing.
