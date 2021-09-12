Two people died in a two-vehicle accident in Shelby County Friday.
Illinois State Police reported Kylene S. Sisk, 36, of Westervelt, was driving a 2021 gray Hyundai Santa Fe east on county road 2100 North at 800 North when Sisk attempted to pass an unknown vehicle in a no passing zone. Sisk’s vehicle struck head-on a westbound 1989 maroon Kawasaki motorcycle. The accident occurred at 9:36 p.m.
Sisk was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The motorcycle driver and passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld pending notification of family.
Sisk was charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death to another, aggravated driving under the influence–uninsured motor vehicle, passing in a no passing zone and operating an uninsured motor vehicle causing injury. Further charges are pending an investigation.
