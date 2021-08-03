On Sunday morning, the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Effingham City Police Department and the South Eastern Illinois Drug Task Force, served a search warrant at an apartment at 1601 Hillside Drive in Effingham.
At 8:15 a.m., members of the Effingham City/County Special Response Team secured the residence and several items of drug paraphernalia and narcotics were located. Arrested at the residence were:
Matthew J. McWhorter, who resides at the apartment, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel E. Martin, of Beecher City, for possession of hypodermic needles, possession of between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, bringing contraband into a penal institution, obstructing a police officer, resisting a correctional officer, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both were still in Effingham County Jail Tuesday on $150,000 bond.
Sheriff Paul Kuhns and Chief Jason McFarland were pleased with the success of the operation and how well the city and county support each other and work together for the benefit of the community.
